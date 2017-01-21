Sports

January 21, 2017 9:51 PM

Rider snaps 3-game skid, pulls away from Marist 84-66

The Associated Press
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.

Stevie Jordan scored 15 points to help Rider snap a three-game losing streak with an 84-66 win over Marist on Saturday night.

Norville Carey and Jimmie Taylor each finished with 12 points for the Broncs, and Tyere Marshall added nine points and 13 rebounds. Rider (12-8, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) shot 50.9 percent from the field and was stout defensively, holding the Red Foxes to 36.2 percent and 7 of 33 from deep.

Rider seized a double-digit lead early in the second half, 52-41, after a Jordan layup. A Khallid Hart layup for Marist cut the deficit back to six, 68-62, but nine straight Broncs' points made it 77-62 and put the game on ice.

Hart led all scorers with 21 points for Marist (6-14, 3-6). Ryan Funk added 15 for the Red Foxes.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

View more video

Sports Videos