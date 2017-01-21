Sports

January 21, 2017 9:51 PM

Johnson continues production, UALR downs South Alabama 73-56

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Marcus Johnson Jr., scored 22 points and Jalen Jackson had 16 points and Arkansas-Little Rock led for almost the entire game, beating South Alabama 73-56 on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.

Johnson entered the game averaging 16.7 points per game on 53 percent shooting in his last three games; his first three starts of the season.

The Jaguars led once, 9-7, on Herb McGee's 3-point play six minutes into the game. Arkansas-Little Rock (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) led 33-22 at halftime and stretched the lead to 17 on a pair of free throws by Johnson. Kemy Osse's 3 with eight minutes left in the game made the score 63-38.

Don MuepoKelly scored 10 points for South Alabama (9-10, 2-4) and Ken Williams added 10. The Jaguars were 18 for 51 from the field (35 percent) including 4 for 15 (27) from 3-point range.

South Alabama has now dropped back-to-back games and has won just once in its last five games.

