Sports

January 22, 2017 12:46 AM

Balanced Cal State Bakersfield beats Utah Valley 68-65

The Associated Press
BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Dedrick Basile had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and five assists, Matt Smith scored 12, on 5-of-7 shooting, with nine rebounds and Cal State Bakersfield beat Utah Valley 68-65 on Saturday night.

Jaylin Airington added 12 points and seven boards and Fallou Ndoye scored 11 for CSUB (12-7, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference), which has won four of its last five.

The Roadrunner scored the first six points and never trailed. Jordan Poydras hit a 3-pointer to pull Utah Valley to 64-63 but Matt Smith putback his shot that blocked by Zach Nelson to give CSUB a three-point lead with a minute to go. Brandon Randolph hit two free throws to make it 66-65 but, after Airington made a pair at the other end, the Wolverines missed two potential tying 3s in the final seven seconds.

Poydras had 12 points for Utah Valley (9-10, 1-3) and Nelson and Conner Toolson scored 10 apiece.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

View more video

Sports Videos