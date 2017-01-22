Gut remains perfect in super-G; Vonn struggles in 9th

3:11 Jeremy Johnson: Struggles at Auburn 'made me humble' Pause

1:47 Meet the contestants in the 2017 Miss Columbus State University pageant

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold