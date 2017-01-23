Hogan's big receiving day helps lead Patriots to Super Bowl

3:11 Jeremy Johnson: Struggles at Auburn 'made me humble' Pause

2:08 Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:00 Ralston resident pushed his wheelchair three blocks for court hearing

1:58 Falcons going to Super Bowl

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company