Orlov scores twice, Caps beat Canes to extend point streak

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored twice and the Washington Capitals kept the offense rolling to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Monday night and extend their point streak to 14 games.
Orlov doubled his goal output for the season and Justin Williams, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have won three in a row and haven't lost in regulation since Dec. 27. Washington scored on six of its 25 shots on Cam Ward and handed Carolina its fourth consecutive loss.
Braden Holtby made 25 saves for his 23rd victory of the season. The only goal he allowed came from Jordan Staal on the power play in the first period.
The Capitals allowed the first goal for the first time in 11 games but scored six unanswered to continue their winning ways. They've scored 44 goals in their past eight games.
A few bounces went the Capitals' way, like the puck deflecting off Staal's stick for Orlov's first goal on the power play and off Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin's backside for Williams' 17th of the season. But Orlov added a no-doubter with a laser from the point for his second goal of the night and fourth of the season.
Getting an increased offensive role in the absence of injured defenseman John Carlson, Orlov scored twice in a game for the first time since March 2, 2014. That was before a left wrist injury cost the promising Russian the entire 2014-15 season.
While Orlov's 200-foot game could still use some refining, his offensive instincts are not an issue. He has 23 points, six shy of his career high set last season with 35 games to go.
NOTES: Alex Ovechkin, who set up Oshie's third-period goal, has 13 points during an eight-game point streak. ... Nicklas Backstrom has 17 points during his career-best 10-game point streak. ... Washington's hot power play cracked Carolina's league-leading penalty kill and has nine goals in eight games. ... Carlson missed his fourth consecutive game with a lower-body injury and could be held out through the upcoming All-Star break. Coach Barry Trotz said Carlson was progressing well and that there was a slight chance he'd play Thursday at New Jersey. ... Hurricanes D Noah Hanifin and F Teuvo Teravainen returned to the lineup after being healthy scratches Saturday in Columbus. ... Ward started for the 22nd time in 24 games.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in their final game before the All-Star break.
Capitals: Philipp Grubauer starts in the second half of their back-to-back series Tuesday at the Ottawa Senators.
Comments