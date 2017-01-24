Sports

January 24, 2017 12:26 AM

Dulin leads 5 in double figures, Alcorn St beats Alabama A&M

The Associated Press
NORMAL, Ala.

Denzel Dulin scored 17 points, Marquis Vance had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists and Alcorn State beat Alabama A&M 81-70 on Monday night.

Reginal Johnson scored all of his 13 points in the first half and A.J. Mosby added 10 for Alcorn State (8-11, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which has won three in a row and four of its last five.

The Braves led 35-31 at the break, scored the first 10 points of the second half and took their biggest lead, 74-52, on a dunk by Vance with 6:48 to play. Avery Patterson's 3-pointer made it 81-61 before Alabama A&M scored the final nine points.

De'Ederick Petty made 11 of 14 free throws and finished with a career-high 23 points for Alabama A&M (1-17, 1-6), which has lost four in a row since its only win against Mississippi Valley State. Marcus Merriweather scored 16 on 6-of-16 shooting and Quinterian McConico added 13 points.

