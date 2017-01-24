Columbus State’s Ashley Asouzu named PBC Player of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Columbus State University women's basketball player Ashley Asouzu was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
The senior averaged 17 points and nine rebounds over three Lady Cougar victories to earn the honor.
The award is the first this season for the Lady Cougars and the second of Asouzu's career after capturing it once during her junior season.
Asouzu opened the week with her strongest performance, going for 21 points and 13 rebounds in last Monday's win at Francis Marion. The double-double was her seventh of the season.
She then followed it up with 13 points in a rout of Georgia College and 17 more points on Saturday at Clayton State as the Lady Cougars handed the Lakers their first home loss of the season.
Asouzu is CSU's second leading scorer and rebounder this season at 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Columbus State is back on its home court on Wednesday night with a game against Montevallo. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
