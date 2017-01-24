Muscogee County School District hosts college recruiting seminar

With the recruiting season for several sports in full force, the Muscogee County School District is working to make sure future current and future prospects are well prepared for the process.
The MCSD is hosting a presentation titled “Student-Athlete & College Recruiting” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Carver High School’s auditorium. The seminar is free and is recommended for athletes in eighth grade and up who are interested in participating in athletics at the collegiate level.
The presentation is geared toward answering a number of common questions in the recruiting process, such as how to obtain an athletic scholarship, the timeline for recruiting and the demands on college-level athletes.
“Rick Wire does a great job of translating the NCAA rules so that everyone can understand them,” Muscogee County school district athletic director Jeff Battles said. “Having this free seminar for our coaches, parents and student-athletes to hear him is great for Muscogee County. I hope that our parents will come out and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”
