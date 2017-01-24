Sports

January 24, 2017 8:28 PM

Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 24, 2017

sports@ledger-enquirer.com

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eufaula 74, Quitman County 65

Monday at Eufaula

Quitman

19

16

16

14

65

Eufaula

13

18

18

25

74

Laqueveus Nelson scored 29 points for Quitman County, but it wasn’t enough as Eufaula takes the home victory.

Quitman (15-2): Laqueveus Nelson 29; Destin Scott 13; Jadarian Gibbs 9; Shahee Billings 6; Shawn Howard 6

Next: Quitman County at Calhoun County, Jan. 25 5:00 p.m.

Heritage 59, Glenwood 51

Trip Day dropped 20 points for the Gators, but it wasn’t enough as Glenwood lost for the first time in nine games.

Monday at Heritage

Glenwood

12

6

9

24

51

Heritage

19

5

18

17

59

Glenwood (19-3, 4-0): Trip Day 20; Brandon Moseley 10; Nick Adams 9; Christian Clausell 8; James Beck 7; Brooks Barton 2

Heritage (11-7, 5-0): Lance Terry 25; EB Duwuona 13; Jay Macke 11; Kasen Jennings 6; Spencer Weller 4

Next: Glenwood: Region Tournament, Jan. 27 Heritage: at Loganville Christian Academy, Jan. 27 7:30 p.m.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

View more video

Sports Videos