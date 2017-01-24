Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 24, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eufaula 74, Quitman County 65
Monday at Eufaula
Quitman
19
16
16
14
—
65
Eufaula
13
18
18
25
—
74
Laqueveus Nelson scored 29 points for Quitman County, but it wasn’t enough as Eufaula takes the home victory.
Quitman (15-2): Laqueveus Nelson 29; Destin Scott 13; Jadarian Gibbs 9; Shahee Billings 6; Shawn Howard 6
Next: Quitman County at Calhoun County, Jan. 25 5:00 p.m.
Heritage 59, Glenwood 51
Trip Day dropped 20 points for the Gators, but it wasn’t enough as Glenwood lost for the first time in nine games.
Monday at Heritage
Glenwood
12
6
9
24
—
51
Heritage
19
5
18
17
—
59
Glenwood (19-3, 4-0): Trip Day 20; Brandon Moseley 10; Nick Adams 9; Christian Clausell 8; James Beck 7; Brooks Barton 2
Heritage (11-7, 5-0): Lance Terry 25; EB Duwuona 13; Jay Macke 11; Kasen Jennings 6; Spencer Weller 4
Next: Glenwood: Region Tournament, Jan. 27 Heritage: at Loganville Christian Academy, Jan. 27 7:30 p.m.
