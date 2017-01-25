CSU’s KP Pannu named to All-Conference Preseason Tennis Team

AUGUSTA, Ga. – After one of the best freshman seasons in Columbus State University men's tennis history, KP Pannu was named to the Peach Belt Conference Preseason All-Conference team on Monday.
Pannu was one of six players on the squad.
The PBC Freshman and ITA Southeast Region Freshman of the Year, Pannu posted a 17-7 record in singles play, including a 15-5 mark at the top spot. In his last nine matches in 2016, Pannu was perfect with wins over seven ranked opponents. He defeated three top-10 foes and defeated the 11th- and 12th-ranked players in the country.
In doubles play, Pannu and his partner Zach Whaanga went 18-6 and were 2-0 against ranked opponents.
For his play, Pannu was named an All-American, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor for head coach Evan Isaacs.
Pannu will begin the season ranked 17th in the nation and 16th in doubles with Whaanga.
Columbus State will begin the 2017 season on Wednesday, February 1 against Georgia Southwestern.
Comments