CSU’s Leon, Camila named to Preseason All-Conference team

AUGUSTA, Ga. – After earning All-American honors in 2016, Columbus State University women's tennis players Beatriz Leon and Camila Tobar were named to the Peach Belt Conference Preseason All-Conference team on Monday.
CSU joins Armstrong State as the only school to have two players on the six-member squad.
Already a three-time All-PBC selection, Leon will have the chance to become the 13th player in conference history to earn All-Conference honors in all four seasons. In 2016, Leon went 15-5 at the top spot, including going 9-2 in PBC play. She finished the year ranked 11th in the nation to earn All-American honors for the third consecutive season.
In her three-year career, Leon is 54-9.
Last season in doubles, Leon went 22-4 and didn't lose a conference match with her doubles partner Giorgia Vitale.
A doubles All-American last season, Tobar was a singles All-PBC selection in 2016 after going 15-5 playing most of her matches at the second position. In doubles play, Tobar and Kirsa Utech were dominant going 22-6 at the top spot. To begin the season, the duo is ranked eighth in the nation.
Columbus State will begin the 2017 season on Saturday, February 4 against Anderson.
Comments