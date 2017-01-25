Sports

January 25, 2017 11:01 PM

ETSU outlasts Samford 96-86 in double-overtime victory

The Associated Press
HOMEWOOD, Ala.

T.J. Cromer scored 27 points, Desonta Bradford had 21 — 11 in the second overtime — and East Tennessee State pulled away from Samford for a 96-86 win Wednesday night.

Samford's Christian Cunningham sent the game into its second overtime when he hit a contested 3 at the buzzer as he was drifting left to tie it at 78.

Bradford made 1 of 2 free throws with 23 seconds left in regulation tying it at 70. Josh Sharkey missed a 3 with two seconds left at the end of regulation.

Tevin Glass' two free throws gave the Buccaneers a nine-point lead (61-52) lead with 5:50 remaining in regulation. Demetrius Denzel-Dyson made back-to-back 3s capping Samford's 11-1 run for a one-point lead.

David Burrell scored 14 points for East Tennessee State (16-5, 6-2 Southern), Glass had 12, and A.J. Merriweather added 10.

Denzel-Dyson finished with 26 points before fouling out in the first overtime for Samford (13-8, 4-4). Wyatt Walker added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Cunningham had 16.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Montravius Adams takes aim at improving draft stock preparing for Senior Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos