Women's Top 25 Capsules

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart Pause

3:22 Police chief discusses officer-involved shooting at local Walmart

3:14 Mother of slain teen speaks about her son

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story