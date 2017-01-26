Sports

January 26, 2017 11:01 PM

Gaudreau scores late in OT, Flames edge Senators to end skid

The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario

Johnny Gaudreau scored with 31 seconds on the clock in overtime and Calgary edged the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Thursday night, two days after Flames coach Glen Gulutzan called his struggling team "pathetic."

Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames (25-24-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Elliott, a former goalie for the Senators, made 25 saves in the win.

Chris Wideman and Tommy Wingels scored for the Senators (26-15-6), and Mike Condon stopped 23 shots.

The game marked the return of former Ottawa coach Dave Cameron, who was fired after last season. He is now an assistant coach for Calgary.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

View more video

Sports Videos