Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 26, 2017

JUNIOR COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Chattahoochee Valley 74, Alabama Southern 59
Chattahoochee Valley outmaneuvered Alabama Southern on Thursday largely thanks to three different players finishing the game with double-digit scoring. Katelyn Marshall and Velencia Johnson each had 12 points, while Aaliyah Bell had 10 points.
Thursday at CVCC
ALSO
21
38
—
59
CVCC
29
45
—
74
ALSO (8-11, 5-1): M. Cleveland 14; J. Norwood 11; S. Hunter 10; P. Kiser 9; S. Hall 6; T. Crook 4; S. Pugh 2; K. Evans 2; A. Merritt 1
CVCC (12-7, 5-0): Katelyn Marshall 12; Velencia Johnson 12; Aaliyah Bell 10; Vadarius Scott 9; Bri’Allen McIver 8; Bre Bussey 5; Shakendra Pipkins 5; Kelsie Towns 4; Anesha Smith 4; Krystal Wimberly 2; Brittany Williams 2; Courtney Baker 1
Next: CVCC: at Albany Tech 2:00 p.m. Saturday. ALSO: vs Lawson State 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
JUNIOR COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Alabama Southern 98, Chattahoochee Valley 71
Chattahoochee Valley couldn’t contain Alabama Southern’s Khaliel Spearman, who scored a game-high 31 points. Chris Quainter led Chattahoochee Valley with 14 points in the loss.
Thursday at CVCC
ALSO
39
59
—
98
CVCC
32
39
—
71
ALSO (10-7, 6-0): Khaliel Spearman 31, Daniel Kinchen 16, Jeremiah Thornton 16
CVCC (13-8, 3-3): Chris Quainter 14, K'Viontae Williams 13, Pernell Vickerstaff 10
Next: ALSO: vs Lawson State 4:00 p.m. Saturday CVCC: at Lurleen B. Wallace 7:30 p.m. Monday
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 71, Opelika 67
Tiyah Johnson delivered another standout performance for Central, dropping 26 points as the Lady Devils escaped Opelika with a four-point victory.
Thursday at Opelika
CENT
9
12
22
28
—
71
OPE
17
20
13
17
—
67
CENT (21-3, 4-0): Tiyah Johnson 26; Lashuante Faniel 15; Teyah Johnson 13; Kayla Vance 12; Shauntaia Williams 6; Kayla Davis 3; Aliyah King 2
OPE (17-8, 5-0): Anita Payne 17; Diamond Buchanan 10; Abrea Green 9; Alexis Browning 5; Sierra McCullough 5; Claire Worth 4; Anasha Mitchell 3; Amanda Hughley 2
Next: CENT: vs Hardaway 6:00 p.m. Monday OPE: at Handley 6:00 p.m. Monday
Comments