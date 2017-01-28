Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 27, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central-Talbotton 58, Brookstone 54
Brookstone fell short against Central-Talbotton despite Chris Edmonds’ 23 points.
Thursday at Central-Talbotton
BROOK
11
4
11
28
—
54
CENT
12
8
18
20
—
58
BROOK (10-10, 5-8): Chris Edmonds 23; Sutton Eggena 19; Jamie Sheek 7; William Reaves 5
CENT: Smith 21; Hill 12; Brown 6; Patrick 5; Searcy 4; Owens 4; Walker 4; Copeland 2
NEXT: BROOK: Friday, January 28 at 3:00 p.m. at Eagles Landing Christian Academy
Calvary Christian 61, Skipstone Academy 49
Leroy Adderley led the way for Calvary in the team’s sixth victory of the season, finishing the game wiht 14 points. Kasen Andrews and Bryce Andrews followed with 12 points each.
Friday at Calvary Christian
SK
6
6
18
10
—
49
CC
10
18
10
23
—
61
SK (3-16): Levi Zahn 16; Ryan Rogers 12; Matt Snider 5; Patrick Freeman 3; Matthew Raxler 2; Dave Hayes 2
CC (6-7): Leroy Adderley 14; Kasen Andrews 12; Bryce Andrews 12; Tred Wilburn 9; Cam Green 8; Aaron Christopher 2; Demetri Singleton 2; Sean Wilkerson 2
NEXT: SK: vs Central Fellowship, Thursday CC: at Convenant, Tuesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jordan 44, Heard County 42
Jordan came away with a two-point victory at home thanks to Nosilla Garner, who led the team with 16 points.
Friday at Jordan
HEARD
7
8
14
13
—
42
JOR
7
15
11
11
—
44
HEARD (16-6, 6-2): Kimberly Horris 20; Ally Harris 9; Sage Kelley 6; Hannah Sanders 4; Emily Iddins 2
JOR (10-9, 4-4): Nosilla Garner 16; Akeviah Davis 13; Shaneisia Landon 9; Chanta Smith 3; Jennisha Simmons 3:
NEXT: JOR: vs Lamar County, 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
