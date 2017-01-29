Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 28, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenwood Academy 49, Tuscaloosa Academy 43
Glenwood Academy captured the region title with a win over Tuscaloosa, a team it has played in the state playoffs each of the last three years. Trip Day delivered for Glenwood, scoring 23 points in the victory.
Saturday at Chattahoochee Valley Community College
TUSC
4
19
6
4
—
43
GLEN
11
12
13
13
—
49
GLEN (21-3) Trip Day 23; James Beck 8; Nick Adams 5; Brandon Moseley 4; Christian Clausell 4; Cam O’Neil 2
TUSC (17-4): Danil 17; Hamilton 14; Richardson 8; Hudson 2; Chambers 2
Next: GLEN vs Morgan, 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Multiplex in Montgomery
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 56, Hardaway 38
Central extended its winning streak to 14 games with its latest outing. Tiyah Johnson, Shauntaia Williams and Kayla Vance each scored 12 points for the Lady Red Devils.
Saturday at Central
HAR
10
9
7
12
—
38
CENT
10
13
16
17
—
56
CENT (22-3): Tiyah Johnson 12; Shauntaia Williams 12; Kayla Vance 12; Teyah Johnson 11; Aliyah King 6; Kayla Davis 3; Lashuante Faniel 2; Amber Edmonds 1
HAR (11-12): Genesis Adams 14; Olivia Cochran 11; Tonna Johnson 3; Jhania Gary 3; Jimea Dunn 2; Lasada Cashe 2; Crystal Arline 2; Trinity Eubanks 1
Next: CENT: vs Northside, 6:00 p.m. Friday HARD: at Columbus, 6:00 p.m. Tuesday
WRESTLING
5-AA Region Tournament
Spencer won Saturday’s regional tournament with 198.5 total points. The following wrestlers will participate in sectionals next weekend at Toombs County High School.
106-Thomas Hardy 3rd place
113-Isaiah Arredondo 3rd place
120-Izaiah Thompson 4th place
126-Juan Martin 2nd place
138-Elijah McNickels 1st place (Named tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler)
145-Jason Burgess 2nd place
152-Chris Gorman 2nd place
160-Quamae Small 3rd place
170-Bryce Webster 4th place
182-Johnotter Hill 2nd place
195-Amoni Byrd 4th place
220-Dayquan Thornton 2nd place
285-Onaji Wheat 4th place
