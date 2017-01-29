Sports

January 29, 2017 12:21 AM

Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 28, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenwood Academy 49, Tuscaloosa Academy 43

Glenwood Academy captured the region title with a win over Tuscaloosa, a team it has played in the state playoffs each of the last three years. Trip Day delivered for Glenwood, scoring 23 points in the victory.

Saturday at Chattahoochee Valley Community College

TUSC

4

19

6

4

43

GLEN

11

12

13

13

49

GLEN (21-3) Trip Day 23; James Beck 8; Nick Adams 5; Brandon Moseley 4; Christian Clausell 4; Cam O’Neil 2

TUSC (17-4): Danil 17; Hamilton 14; Richardson 8; Hudson 2; Chambers 2

Next: GLEN vs Morgan, 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Multiplex in Montgomery

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 56, Hardaway 38

Central extended its winning streak to 14 games with its latest outing. Tiyah Johnson, Shauntaia Williams and Kayla Vance each scored 12 points for the Lady Red Devils.

Saturday at Central

HAR

10

9

7

12

38

CENT

10

13

16

17

56

CENT (22-3): Tiyah Johnson 12; Shauntaia Williams 12; Kayla Vance 12; Teyah Johnson 11; Aliyah King 6; Kayla Davis 3; Lashuante Faniel 2; Amber Edmonds 1

HAR (11-12): Genesis Adams 14; Olivia Cochran 11; Tonna Johnson 3; Jhania Gary 3; Jimea Dunn 2; Lasada Cashe 2; Crystal Arline 2; Trinity Eubanks 1

Next: CENT: vs Northside, 6:00 p.m. Friday HARD: at Columbus, 6:00 p.m. Tuesday

WRESTLING

5-AA Region Tournament

Spencer won Saturday’s regional tournament with 198.5 total points. The following wrestlers will participate in sectionals next weekend at Toombs County High School.

106-Thomas Hardy 3rd place

113-Isaiah Arredondo 3rd place

120-Izaiah Thompson 4th place

126-Juan Martin 2nd place

138-Elijah McNickels 1st place (Named tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler)

145-Jason Burgess 2nd place

152-Chris Gorman 2nd place

160-Quamae Small 3rd place

170-Bryce Webster 4th place

182-Johnotter Hill 2nd place

195-Amoni Byrd 4th place

220-Dayquan Thornton 2nd place

285-Onaji Wheat 4th place

