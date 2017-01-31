Central safety Demetrius Pettway commits to Kennesaw State

Demetrius Pettway said he can’t wait to start his new life as a collegiate football player. On Jan. 22, he let everyone know where exactly that would take place.
The Central safety verbally committed to Kennesaw State last week to close out his recruiting process. Pettway, who was named a 2016 All-Bi-City honorable mention for his contributions to the Red Devils, explained his decision to join the Owls program.
“I took a lot of visits, and some schools told me they had to wait and see my film and stuff during the summer,” Pettway said. “Some schools told me different things. With Kennesaw State, they were interested from the beginning to the end. They wanted to invest in me.”
Pettway said he enjoyed his first visit to Kennesaw State during one of their games in November. That combined with the coaching staff’s interest played a considerable role in his decision. Pettway said UT-Chattanooga, Georgia Southern and Army were pushing for his services, but in the end he felt he belonged at Kennesaw State.
When it came to what excites him about joining Kennesaw State, Pettway said it was the whole situation that has him ready to go.
“Just new everything,” Pettway said. “New life, new school, new football season. I’m just ready to start something new.”
Pettway’s decision came around the same time as Central running back Jaxton Carson, who also committed to Kennesaw State. Pettway explained it was merely a coincidence between the two; either way, the Owls will soon add two of the Red Devils’ best to their roster.
Kennesaw State begins its third season ever in the fall. In Pettway’s eyes, he brings a few important characteristics to his position from day one.
“Just being a playmaker,” Pettway said. “Just being able to read the ball in the air, going for strips and being a safety just like it’s supposed to be done.”
Pettway emphasized how excited he was to receive a football scholarship. He said he’s worked hard to reach that level of success and that a free education means a lot to him. As a result, he said he’ll be able to obtain that education and eventually follow the career path of his choosing.
After all that effort at Central to continue his playing career, Pettway’s biggest challenge now is sitting still until the fall finally arrives.
“I’m just ready to get up there,” Pettway said. “I’m so excited about it. It will be a great experience, trying to go win an FCS championship.
