Stormy Liberal wins Clockers' Corner Stakes at Santa Anita

2:26 Architects link past to future through design work Pause

4:41 Church sign goes viral

3:12 Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

0:28 Job Spotlight: Toshiro Lyn

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down