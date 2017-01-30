Eric Staal, West-leading Wild have been a perfect match

1:07 Gus Malzahn praises Auburn's Senior Bowl representatives Pause

1:07 Montravius Adams takes aim at improving draft stock preparing for Senior Bowl

1:47 Some fans have to put a price on their love for Clemson

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

3:11 Jeremy Johnson: Struggles at Auburn 'made me humble'

1:04 John Franklin III: 'I didn’t want to be selfish and stay in the game'

2:11 Carl Lawson: 'There’s no need to be stressed anymore' with season over