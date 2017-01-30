Carver quarterback Romello Kimbrough commits to Eastern Arizona College

As National Signing Day drew closer, Carver quarterback Romello Kimbrough was feeling uneasy. He was determined to play football in college, but his options remained limited as the days in the recruiting season dwindled down.
“I was like, well, if no one takes me, I don’t know what I’ll do,” Kimbrough said.
Fortunately for Kimbrough, Eastern Arizona College came calling.
Kimbrough committed to Eastern Arizona College on Jan. 25. Kimbrough will go to the junior college program after piling up 2,107 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns in his senior year with the Tigers.
“It was an honor,” Kimbrough said of the scholarship offer. “I love football and playing football. It feels great. To continue to play is a blessing. I want to go further to the next level. It’s just something I want to do in life.”
Kimbrough said he was excited by what he heard from the Gila Monsters’ coaching staff. The coaches were impressed by his 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame and wanted to use him in their offense, either as a quarterback or running back.
That was enough to convince Kimbrough that Eastern Arizona College was an ideal place to go.
“I love offense,” Kimbrough said. “Once he said that, my eyes just lit up.”
Even with that option, Kimbrough said the decision wasn’t easy. Carver teammate U.S. Beasley committed to the Gila Monsters and tried to convince Kimbrough to join him in announcing. Kimbrough said he needed some time to think about it first before he settled on a decision.
“I just prayed on it, woke up the next morning and something just told me to commit,” Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough, who transferred to Carver from Jordan last April, lauded the Tigers for being the most coachable and most disciplined team he had been on. He said he and his teammates handled the road bumps throughout a season that culminated in a loss in the second round of the playoffs.
Kimbrough said his leaderships skills are an aspect of his personality he looks forward to demonstrating once he arrives in Thatcher, Arizona. He also said he can’t wait to get settled in, meet new people in the area and continue his pursuit of a career in the NFL.
That pursuit will soon bring him to Eastern Arizona College, and Kimbrough couldn’t be more grateful for the chance.
“I’m smiling ear to ear,” Kimbrough said. “I’m so happy to make my mom proud and my whole family happy.”
