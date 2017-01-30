Sports

January 30, 2017 10:51 PM

Manassa scores 20 as Savannah State beats UMES 87-82

The Associated Press
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.

Troyce Manassa scored 13 of his 20 points in the final six minutes on Monday night and Savannah State closed the game with a 17-7 run to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 87-82 to remain one game back of conference leader Morgan State.

McClanahan had 18 points, Austin Dasent scored 15 and Joshua Floyd 13 for Savannah State (10-12, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which has won six in a row.

Bakari Copeland converted a 3-point play to pull UMES within three with 1:38 to play and Dante Caldwell's free throw made it 82-80 with 18 seconds left. Manassa made 3 of 4 free throws, and Dasent hit a pair, from there to seal it.

Jahir Cabeza hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Tigers their biggest lead at 58-48 with 15:46 to play. Caldwell's 3 capped a 13-2 run over the next three-plus minutes and gave UMES (7-15, 4-3) its first lead and Thomas Rivera's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 75-70 with 5:24 to go.

Caldwell had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Derrico Peck scored 12 with 11 boards for UMES.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

View more video

Sports Videos