Hardaway defensive back Antonio Campbell commits to Highland

Hardaway defensive back Antonio Campbell has committed to Highland Community College in Highland, Kan. Campbell will sign his National Letter of Intent with the school on Wednesday.
“They have a great school, and over the months I have gotten real close with their coaches,” Campbell said. “For the particular position I play, they send a lot on to play at a four-year university.”
Campbell was a do-it-all player for the Hawks in 2016. Along with playing defensive back, he also got his share of playing time at running back. He also was a tremendous punter and was named to the All-Bi-City squad after punting 28 times with an average of 38.39 yards per attempt.
“It’s one of the top JUCOs (junior colleges) in the nation,” Hardaway head coach Michael Woolridge said. “It gives him an opportunity to further his education, which is big. He’s a dynamic player. I could just see him going to a top-notch Division I program when he leaves as a junior. This guy made plays all over the field.”
Campbell said he was excited by what the Highland coaches had to offer. He said they stressed to him that if he brought the work ethic, they would be able to mold him into the player he wants to become.
In Campbell’s eyes, his strength comes in his physicality on the field. That along with his football IQ and aggressive nature are the traits he feel can carry him to where he wants to go as a collegiate football player.
He said he is highly anticipating getting on the field and proving the coaches at Highland had plenty of reasons to offer him a scholarship. He also said he is looking forward to the competition he’ll face, which can help him get better.
Campbell is well aware of Highland’s history in producing talented players. That track record has him motivated to carry on the tradition once he arrives in the fall.
“It not only shows that the school can get players to bigger schools, but also if you put the hard work in and have the heart, the sky’s the limit,” Campbell said.
