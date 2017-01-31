Hardaway linebacker Tylek Cooper commits to Lindenwood

Hardaway linebacker Tylek Cooper took an overnight visit to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., on Saturday. By Sunday, Cooper knew where he wanted to go to college.
Cooper verbally committed to join the Lions’ football program after the visit. He will sign his National Letter of Intent on Monday as he prepares for his next phase of football.
“I hung out with the players, and I felt like I already knew them because of the way they treated me there,” Cooper said. “(The team) had great facilities and they are huge on academics. They make sure their athletes are doing great in classes.”
Cooper said the opportunity to commit to Lindenwood meant a lot to him. He said he was worried about which college would be the best fit for him before concluding that Lindenwood was where he wanted to be.
Once he made his decision, he had nothing but relief.
According to Hardaway head coach Michael Woolridge, Lindenwood is adding a talented athlete to its linebacker corps.
“He’s 6-foot-3 and about 215 pounds,” Hardaway head coach Michael Woolridge said. “He’s a guy that’s caused a lot of havoc off the edge.”
Cooper said he feels like his knowledge of the game can help him tremendously once he begins his college career. He said his strong suit is learning plays as well as staying disciplined on any given down. That along with his physical abilities can help him contribute as a Lion early on.
Cooper said he had no hesitations of going to school so far from home, explaining he’s ready to experience different things. Just knowing he has a place to go to school is enough to ease his mind, as he said he now knows he has a good future ahead.
“He’s ecstatic,” Woolridge said. “To be able to further his opportunities in education and earn a bachelor’s degree, that’s going to put him leaps and bounds ahead.”
