Ye’Majesty Sanders tops SI’s National Signing Day All-Name Team

Spencer offensive lineman Ye’Majesty Sanders’ time as a recruit will end when he signs with Jacksonville State on Wednesday. Thanks to Sports Illustrated, that era is going out with a bang.
Gabriel Baumgaertner named Sanders a captain on SI’s 2017 National Signing Day All-Name Team. Sanders was the first player on Baumgaertner’s list that included players such as Ja’Sir Taylor, Maverick Wolfley and Charleston Rambo.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Sanders shared captain status with cornerback DeeJay Dallas, outside linebacker Trevor Brohard and wide receiver Kymbotric Mason.
Sanders verbally committed to the Gamecocks on Jan. 22. He will officially sign his National Letter of Intent at a ceremony at Spencer at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Comments