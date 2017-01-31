No. 10 Wisconsin routs Illinois 57-43

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide Pause

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

2:45 What's Columbus 2025? We've got the answer.

3:12 Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport