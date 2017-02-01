Sports

February 1, 2017 9:55 AM

National Signing Day has arrived for area football players

Joe Walker

jwalker@ledger-enquirer.com

National Signing Day 2017 is here, and we’ll have updates and stories throughout the day on area high school athletes deciding on their college futures.

Schools and their ceremony times and dates are listed, with a chosen school. If the player has officially signed, it is noted as such. Links to stories about specific players will be added as the day progresses.

Athletes from other sports will be making their choices as well, and we’ll have those at this link.

Here’s the breakdown of what is known, and what we’ll find out:

WEDNESDAY

Central High (10 a.m. start)

Markail Benton, linebacker, Alabama — official

Central Dandy Dozen Part I

Meet linebacker Markail Benton, wide receiver Justyn Ross and cornerback Karon Delince in the first of two videos on Central's Dandy Dozen selections. Benton has committed to Alabama. Ross is coming back from a knee injury. He has been rated among the top

Ang Li The Ledger-Enquirer

Karon Delince, defensive back, Southern Miss/Jacksonville State/East Tennessee State

Jaxton Carson, running back, Kennesaw State

Demetrius Pettway, defensive back, Kennesaw State

Zion Webb, quarterback, Jacksonville State

Central Dandy Dozen Part II

Meet quarterback Zion Webb and running back Jaxton Carson in this second Central Dandy Dozen video. Webb missed all but two quarters of last season with a knee injury. He spent that down time studying the game and his position. Carson went over the 1,000-

Ang Li The Ledger-Enquirer

Devonte Miles, wide receiver, University of the Cumberlands

Devin Matthews, offensive lineman, University of the Cumberlands

Phillip Parrish, offensive lineman, Faulkner

Devin Pittman, wide receiver, Faulkner

Trent Kelley, OL, Auburn (preferred walk on)

Bryce Wade, RB , Troy (preferred walk on)

Alvin Renteria, K, undecided

Ravaughn Turner, RB,

Trevor Smith, TE,

Central High (10 a.m. start)

Jarred Long, offensive lineman, undecided

Carver (2 p.m.)

Carver Dandy Dozen

Meet Carver running back Cameron Jessie and offensive lineman Bryan Calhoun. Jessie gained more than 9 yards a carry last season. He has set a goal of 2,000 yards for 2016. Calhoun will be opening the holes for Jessie. He graded out at 85 percent last sea

Ang Li The Ledger-Enquirer

Julian Robinson, wide receiver, undecided

Cameron Jessie, running back, Shorter University

AJ LaGrand, offensive lineman, Point University

Romello Kimbrough, quarterback/running back, Eastern Arizona College

U.S. Beasley, running back, Eastern Arizona College

Jacolbie Hatchett, defensive back, University of the Cumberlands

Lyndon Johnson, defensive lineman, Waldorf

Brian Calhoun, offensive lineman, undecided

Juvantae Martin, wide receiver, undecided

Spencer (2 p.m.)

Spencer Dandy Dozen

Meet Spencer offensive lineman Ye'Majesty Sanders and linebacker Giovonnia Moore. Sanders helped the Greenwave last year achieve the program's first winning record since 1977. Several Division I schools, including Mississippi State, are looking at him. Mo

Ye’Majesty Sanders, offensive lineman, Jacksonville State

Giovannia Moore, linebacker, Georgia Military College

NO CEREMONY

Shaw

Shaw Dandy Dozen

Meet running back/wide receiver Nick Beason and linebacker Isaiah Carter from Shaw. Beason, who scored seven TDs last season, will play multiple positions for the Raiders. Carter is a transfer from Chattahoochee County. He was the Bi-City Defensive Player

Ang Li The Ledger-Enquirer

Nick Beason, wide receiver, Kennesaw State (preferred walk-on)

THURSDAY

Jordan

D’Andre Snead, wide receiver, Savannah State

Brenden Fitzgerald, offensive lineman, Webber International

Northside

Northside Dandy Dozen

Meet Northside linebacker Caleb Johnson. He is looking to provide leadership to a young Patriots team. He had 68 tackles and four sacks last season.

Ang Li The Ledger-Enquirer

Nathan Robertson, kicker, Kennesaw State

Aaric Austin, running back, Point University

Julian Robinson, linebacker, undecided

Jordan Wells, softball player, East Georgia State College

Sidney Mathis, softball, Tallahassee Community College

Seth Shadix, baseball, South Georgia State College

FRIDAY

Columbus

MONDAY

Hardaway

Tylek Cooper, linebacker, Lindenwood University

Antonio Campbell, defensive back, Highland College

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

View more video

Sports Videos