National Signing Day has arrived for area football players

National Signing Day 2017 is here, and we’ll have updates and stories throughout the day on area high school athletes deciding on their college futures.
Schools and their ceremony times and dates are listed, with a chosen school. If the player has officially signed, it is noted as such. Links to stories about specific players will be added as the day progresses.
Athletes from other sports will be making their choices as well, and we’ll have those at this link.
Here’s the breakdown of what is known, and what we’ll find out:
WEDNESDAY
Central High (10 a.m. start)
Markail Benton, linebacker, Alabama — official
Karon Delince, defensive back, Southern Miss/Jacksonville State/East Tennessee State
Jaxton Carson, running back, Kennesaw State
Demetrius Pettway, defensive back, Kennesaw State
Zion Webb, quarterback, Jacksonville State
Devonte Miles, wide receiver, University of the Cumberlands
Devin Matthews, offensive lineman, University of the Cumberlands
Phillip Parrish, offensive lineman, Faulkner
Devin Pittman, wide receiver, Faulkner
Trent Kelley, OL, Auburn (preferred walk on)
Bryce Wade, RB , Troy (preferred walk on)
Alvin Renteria, K, undecided
Ravaughn Turner, RB,
Trevor Smith, TE,
Jarred Long, offensive lineman, undecided
Carver (2 p.m.)
Julian Robinson, wide receiver, undecided
Cameron Jessie, running back, Shorter University
AJ LaGrand, offensive lineman, Point University
Romello Kimbrough, quarterback/running back, Eastern Arizona College
U.S. Beasley, running back, Eastern Arizona College
Jacolbie Hatchett, defensive back, University of the Cumberlands
Lyndon Johnson, defensive lineman, Waldorf
Brian Calhoun, offensive lineman, undecided
Juvantae Martin, wide receiver, undecided
Spencer (2 p.m.)
Ye’Majesty Sanders, offensive lineman, Jacksonville State
Giovannia Moore, linebacker, Georgia Military College
NO CEREMONY
Shaw
Nick Beason, wide receiver, Kennesaw State (preferred walk-on)
THURSDAY
Jordan
D’Andre Snead, wide receiver, Savannah State
Brenden Fitzgerald, offensive lineman, Webber International
Northside
Nathan Robertson, kicker, Kennesaw State
Aaric Austin, running back, Point University
Julian Robinson, linebacker, undecided
Jordan Wells, softball player, East Georgia State College
Sidney Mathis, softball, Tallahassee Community College
Seth Shadix, baseball, South Georgia State College
FRIDAY
Columbus
MONDAY
Hardaway
Tylek Cooper, linebacker, Lindenwood University
Antonio Campbell, defensive back, Highland College
