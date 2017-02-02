Five Northside athletes participate in signing ceremony

Five Northside athletes from three different sports finalized their college plans on Thursday as part of a signing ceremony at the school.
With friends, family and classmates alike in the auditorium, football players Nathan Robertson and Aaric Austin, softball players Sidney Mathis and Jordan Wells and baseball player Seth Shadix all signed and spoke to the crowd about their future plans.
The chance to celebrate the athletes’ futures was something Northside athletic director and football coach Morgan Ingram said he always looks forward to each year.
“It’s like icing on the cake,” Ingram said. “You watch these kids grow from being young teenagers to growing up to be adults. The progression they make on and off the field, it’s just fun to watch and always satisfying to see.”
Robertson’s preferred walk-on status at Kennesaw State came late in the recruiting process. He said the Owls special teams coach reached out to him two weeks ago and wanted to watch him perform his kicks in action. Robertson said he went 15-of-15 on field goals, sealing his spot at the school.
“It was really cool to be able to represent Northside,” Robertson said. “I haven’t seen a lot of Northside athletes go D-I, so I’m trying to set an example for everyone else to see that they can succeed and go wherever they want to go.”
Austin, meanwhile, never had a chance to play at Northside due to an ACL injury after he transferred to the school from Pacelli. Regardless, he was smiling ear to ear alongside his fellow Patriot athletes when it came time for him to sign with Point University.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Austin said. “Being able to fulfill my dream (of playing in college) means a lot to me.”
Ingram spoke about athletes dream about playing at the collegiate level from an early age, which is exactly what Wells said after signing with East Georgia State College. She said ever since she first stepped onto the softball field, her goal was to play the sport past high school.
On Thursday, she made doing just that official.
“This has been a great feeling,” Wells said. “I’ve been working toward this point in my life ever since I started softball. This has been a dream of mine that I finally got to fulfill, so it’s been a great day.”
Wells signed beside teammate Sidney Mathis, who Wells said is a close friend. Mathis is going to play at Tallahassee Community College. The two together represent a big step forward by Northside’s softball program.
“It means a great deal to have two girls sign,” Northside softball coach Brandon Jenkins said. “I’m very happy with where we’re at as a program, and a lot of where we’re at is due to those two that just signed today.”
Shadix will soon leave Northside for South Georgia State College. He said he was anxious about delivering his speech but said it didn’t overshadow how excited he was for the day and for all five athletes’ futures.
“It’s been a blessing to be with my peers up here and to see them succeed in their sports and their fields,” Shadix said. “It’s nice to see everyone moving on.”
Thursday’s ceremony provided a chance for Northside’s different sports to come together and celebrate as one. In Mathis’ mind, that was the perfect sendoff for everyone involved.
“It showed that we all have worked so hard together,” Mathis said. “Northside’s a family. It doesn’t matter what sport you play, as long as we’re all together doing it. We were fearless up there. That was the greatest feeling.”
