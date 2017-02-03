Top 25 Capsules

4:54 Northside athletes discuss their signing ceremony Pause

3:55 Ryland Harrelson of TSYS addresses the Health Means Business forum

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:26 Architects link past to future through design work

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:48 Central High linebacker signs to play for Alabama

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI