Davis Cup: Australia takes 2-0 lead over Czech Republic

4:54 Northside athletes discuss their signing ceremony Pause

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

3:55 Ryland Harrelson of TSYS addresses the Health Means Business forum

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI