Steve Pardue named LaGrange College head football coach

Former LaGrange High School head football coach Steve Pardue has been hired as LaGrange College’s new football coach. Pardue arrives back in LaGrange fresh off a three-year run as head coach at East Coweta High School.
“We are thrilled and excited to have someone of Steve’s reputation to serve as our head coach at LaGrange College,” athletic director Jennifer Claybrook said. “Steve’s ties to the community and experience with high school football coaches across Georgia and the Southeast will be invaluable in growing LaGrange College football.”
Pardue spent 19 years of his career at LaGrange High, with 16 of those years as head coach. He compiled a 161-45 record over that time, winning three GHSA Class AAA state titles in 2001, 2003 and 2004. As an assistant coach, Pardue saw the team win the 1991 GHSA Class AAAA title and grab the No. 1 ranking nationally.
Pardue departed from LaGrange High after the 2010 season to become running backs coach at Kentucky. He stayed on staff with the Wildcats for two seasons before landing at East Coweta, where he compiled a 24-9 record with three playoff appearances in three seasons.
In 20 seasons as a head coach in Georgia, Pardue holds a 185-54 overall record.
“LaGrange College is a great institution, and I have direct connections to the school with a daughter who graduated from the Nursing Department and my wife who received her master’s degree there,” Pardue said. “In talking with President McAlexander and Athletic Director Jennifer Claybrook, I was impressed with the academic side of Division III and how it is embraced at LaGrange.”
Pardue’s success in the state over the years has earned him several distinctions. He has served as the state football chairman, vice president and a member on the board of directors for the Georgia Coaches Association. He has been named Georgia coach of the year by various organizations nine times, selected as the 2003 All-Class Coach of the Year in 2003, named AAA Coach of the Decade in 2010 and chosen as the Atlanta Falcons High School Football Coach of the Year in 2015.
“I plan to use my connections in the Georgia high school football coaching ranks and heavy involvement with the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association to promote LaGrange College football and the other sports on campus,” Pardue said.
Pardue replaces Matt Mumme, who became Nevada’s offensive coordinator in December. Mumme posted a 12-20 record in three-plus seasons as Panthers head coach.
