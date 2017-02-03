Steve Pardue named LaGrange College head football coach

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch Pause

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

3:55 Ryland Harrelson of TSYS addresses the Health Means Business forum

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:31 Here's an exclusive look at Aflac's newest ad debuting on Super Bowl Sunday

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality