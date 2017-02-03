Columbus soccer player A.J. Yerkes takes next step with Army

Columbus soccer player A.J. Yerkes said he had reservations about attending Army-West Point prior to his unofficial visit in the fall of his junior year. Once he got there, however, he knew his future was becoming a cadet.
Yerkes participated in Columbus’ signing day ceremony on Friday as he plans to join Army-West Point’s men’s soccer squad. Yerkes discussed what led him to choose Army and what his future holds with the academy.
“It’s actually pretty crazy,” Yerkes said. “I never imagined going to West Point, really. It was more of an unrealistic goal until I went up there and visited and the coach started to recruit me. After I visited, I knew it was the place I wanted to be.”
Yerkes provided the details of his visit to Army. He said he and his mother went and were given a tour by soccer coach Russell Payne. Yerkes quickly realized how special West Point was and began to understand the community that surrounded it. That and the offer Payne soon gave Yerkes was enough to convince him what to do.
“I knew that night (of the visit) this was where I wanted to be,” Yerkes said. “As soon as Coach offered me, I committed.”
Columbus athletic director Chad Mathis shared Yerkes’ excitement about his decision.
“Living in Columbus, Georgia, and Ft. Benning (nearby), I’m all about it,” Mathis said. “Seeing that kid get accepted, having all the recommendations that he did, going up there to do that plus play soccer, it speaks volume on his part.”
By attending Army-West Point, Yerkes has agreed to a five-year commitment to the military branch.
Yerkes said that before his visit he had hesitations about the amount of moving a career in the army required. Yerkes’ father, Andy, was in the army, which led the family to move from Texas to Virginia, Illinois, Germany and Louisiana. The family moved to Columbus when Yerkes was in third grade and stayed put after Andy retired when Yerkes was in middle school.
The messages Yerkes heard on the visit, however, got him over his qualms with moving.
“I was a little tentative until I realized this was what I wanted to do,” Yerkes said. “Coach sat me down with different people from the team and different officers. I knew these were some really great guys. It just made me appreciate the military even more.”
Yerkes has been mainly practicing in the time since his commitment and now has his sights set on the future. He said he reports on July 3, at which time he starts with basic training and getting accustomed to the setup for practices.
“It’s not really felt real until I was signing,” Yerkes said. “This was a pretty big moment.”
Columbus had seven soccer players sign on Friday. They were: Sara Nell Beach, Evangel College; Savannah Bridges, Huntingdon College; Madeline Goodfellow, Columbus State; Abigail Marmito, Emmanuel College; Kimberly Mary, Columbus State; GiGi Schorr, Alabama; A.J. Yerkes, accepted at West Point
