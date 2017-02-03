Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Feb. 3, 2017

BOYS BASKETBALL
Sherwood 77, Calvary Christian 71
Calvary Christian tried marching back from a third-quarter deficit but came up just short in the fourth quarter. Cam Green put up a game-high 23 points.
SH
20
15
24
16
—
71
CC
14
18
18
21
—
77
SH (12-3): Bailey Benjamin 22; Stantrovious Smith 21; Sammy Smith 19; Joshua Kendrick 8; Burch Langstaff 5; Mims 2
CC (6-9): Cam Green 23; Bryce Andrews 18; Kasen Andrews 16; Stuart Mill-Wells 8; Tred Wilburn 3; Aaron Christopher 3
NEXT: SH: at Fullerton Academy, Friday CC: Regional Tournament, Feb 7, Central Fellowship Christian Academy
Central 88, Northside 42
Donald Jackson’s 18 points were part of a high-scoring night for Central which saw five Red Devils score in double digits.
Friday at Central
NO
9
14
14
5
—
42
CE
21
23
29
15
—
88
NO: A. Greeb 13; J. Anderson 9; C. Hather 7; C. Horton 4; C. Scott 4; M. Robinson 3; C. Bennett 2
CE (20-3): Donald Jackson 18; Demarcus Lampley 16; Justyn Ross 15; D. Miles 12; T. Barnes 10; A. Horton 4; T. Brown 4; M. Lewis 3; T. James 2; A. Williams 2; T. Porter 2
NEXT: CE: vs Northview, 7:30 p.m., Saturday
Brookstone 60, Greenville 50
William Reaves’ 19 points helped Brookstone power past Greenville on Friday. Jamie Sheek followed with 13 points of his own.
Friday at Greenville
BR
11
15
21
13
—
60
GR
12
13
13
12
—
50
BR (11-12): William Reaves 19; Jamie Sheek 13; Trey Lingo 11; Chris Edmonds 8; Asim Ahmed 6; Frank Waldrep 2; Sutton Eggena 1
GR: Reeves 21; Mitchell 8; Ponder 8; Towns 7; Steverson 2; Henry 2; Barrier 1
NEXT: BR: at Central-Talbotton, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 93, Northside 47
Friday at Central
NO
10
15
19
3
—
47
CE
22
23
29
19
—
93
NO (3-17): Gabi Apiag 20; Jamiya Austin 12; Kassie Kile 6; Abbi Blackburn 4; Whitney Whitfield 3; Jasmine Green 2
CE (23-3): Tiyah Johnson 23; Lashuante Faniel 22; Teyah Johnson 10; Shauntaia Williams 9; Kayla Davis 8; Aliyah King 7; Amber Edmonds 6; Kayla Vance 4; Mya Richardson 2; Markaila Paige 1; Ambreanna Horace 1
NEXT: CE: vs Northview, 5:30 p.m., Saturday
Central Macon 67, Kendrick 58
Bria Henry’s 17 points was not enough to lift Kendrick past Central Macon on Friday. Kiara Price, Itavia Montgomery and Curdrea Veasley all posted 12 points for Kendrick.
KEN (11-14): Bria Henry 17; Kiara Price 12; Itavia Montgomery 12; Curdrea Veasley 12; Neveah Streeter 2; Jada Minor 2; Ivana Rockemore 1
CM: Jada Clowers 20; Tyleia Williams 17; Jenya Wilder 14; Jada Jackson 9; Zaren Hams 5; Stephanie Matlock 2
NEXT: KEN: Region tourney Feb. 6- 10
TRACK AND FIELD
AHSAA State Indoor Track Championships, Day One
Central-Phenix City’s Karon Delince established a new 7A record with his prelim-leading time of 6.84 seconds. His time, which beat the old record set by Emmanuel Tait of Thompson (6.91) last year, also set a new state meet overall record.
Other highlights include:
4x200-meter relay: Central-Phenix City’s winning time of 1:30.91was just over a second off the 7A state record.
Long jump: Alonie Sutton of Smiths Station set a new 7A indoor state meet record with a leap of 18 feet, 7 ¾ inches. She also cleared at 18-05 and 18-02 – all bettering the old mark of 17-10 set by James Clemens’ Kayla Williams in 2015.
Comments