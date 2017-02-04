Bolt in mixed company on first night of Nitro Athletics

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day Pause

2:11 Columbus High soccer players comment on their university selections

2:51 Columbus High soccer players to play for CSU, Alabama and West Point

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

0:31 GoDaddy.com: The Internet Wants You

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

0:16 Wonderful Pistachios: Ernie Gets Physical