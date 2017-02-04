Barcelona's Alcacer finally scores to spark win over Bilbao

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide Pause

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

1:44 Super Bowl Sunday festivities

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

4:54 Northside athletes discuss their signing ceremony

13:17 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Josh McKoon