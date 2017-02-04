Glenwood’s Kashe Boatner set to walk on at Kansas

Glenwood fullback and linebacker Kashe Boatner said he was set on playing college football with a full scholarship. That is, until Kansas called.
Boatner chose the Jayhawks as a walk-on player in a ceremony at Glenwood on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Walker said he decided to become a Jayhawk in January and hasn’t looked back.
“I was convinced by how they’ve put so much work into their football program,” Boatner said. “I know it didn’t turn out how they wanted it to last year, but they’re doing a lot of good stuff to get players over there. I really like what they’re doing.”
Boatner had a strong senior season for the Gators. Playing fullback, he took 95 carries for 749 yards and 10 touchdowns. He delivered on defense as well at linebacker, recording 90 tackles, with 12 tackles for loss.
Boatner, who transferred to Glenwood from Smiths Station prior to his senior year, came away from his visit to Lawrence last month very impressed. He enjoyed the campus, and meeting with the coaching staff only peaked his interest in joining Kansas. They told Boatner they were impressed with his game film and saw potential for him to play for the team.
Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson explained how Kansas landed Boatner. Gibson sent Boatner’s film out to multiple schools in October, hoping interested parties would get back to him. He heard from Maryland, Illinois and the Jayhawks.
As the process went on, both Gibson and Boatner were in agreement the Jayhawks’ option was ideal.
“Everything with the coaching staff out there was great,” Gibson said. “They knew exactly what they were looking for next season, and he fit the bill.”
Boatner said the coaches were interested in playing him at fullback and some at linebacker, options that Boatner is all in for. He emphasized he’s all about helping the team, which in turn can help him land a scholarship sooner rather than later.
By Gibson’s assessment, Boatner brings several strengths to Kansas.
“He’s a big power back,” Gibson said. “He’s got good hands, too. He’s a big, strong boy for a high school kid.”
Boatner said he enjoyed Wednesday’s ceremony but said his eyes are now on the future. He’s expecting to major in criminal justice and paleontology at Kansas, with each being a passion he’s held for quite some time.
Boatner’s work to reach this point has been noteworthy, but Boatner himself understands that it’s only going to go up from here.
“I’m really excited to go out there and show them what I’ve got,” Boatner said. “The coaches said I definitely had the potential to go out there and earn a full ride. It all just comes down to me and how I perform.”
Comments