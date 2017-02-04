Cory Rasmus signs minor-league deal with Rays

Former Russell County standout Cory Rasmus signed a minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The pitcher joins the same organization as his older brother, Colby, who signed with the Rays in January.
Rasmus joins Tampa Bay after a four-year stint with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Over that time, he made eight starts at the major-league level and compiled a 4-5 record with a 3.95 ERA. Rasmus’ 2016 season was cut short in July when he underwent core muscle surgery, ending his season after 19 appearances.
Rasmus arrived in Los Angeles via the Atlanta Braves, the organization which drafted him with the 38th pick in the 2006 draft. Rasmus made his Major League debut with the team in 2013 but was traded that summer in a deal for relief pitcher Scott Downs.
Rasmus holds a 4-5 record with 84 appearances and eight starts at the major-league level.
Rasmus and his brother have had baseball success together before. The two played for the Phenix City National Little League team in the 1999 Little League World Series. The team won the United States championship game before ultimately falling to Osaka, Japan, in the finals.
The two went on to have standout careers at Russell County High School, where they played for their father, Tony.
Colby and Cory are part of a strong baseball family. Tony was drafted by the Angels in 1986, played minor-league baseball for three years and is in his second stint as Russell County’s head coach. Their younger brother, Casey, played baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor-league system before retiring after the 2014 season.
Comments