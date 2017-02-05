CSU women’s tennis defeats Anderson to open season

ANDERSON, S.C. – Opening up the season, the eighth-ranked Columbus State University women's tennis team defeated Anderson 8-1 Saturday afternoon. The non-conference match took place at the AU Tennis Complex in Anderson, S.C.
CSU (1-0) took control of the match winning two of the three doubles matches. At the top spot, Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez snuck by taking the match 8-6. Camila Tobar and Giorgia Vitale didn't have any problems blanking their opponents at second doubles. Anderson did get the win at third doubles as Kirsa Utech and Olivera Tadijin fell in a tight 8-6 match.
The Lady Cougars did sweep singles action, but two matches went into a third and decisive set. Playing at the top spot, Vitale won the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 to begin the year off on the right foot. Utech also needed three sets at the second spot taking her match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. In her first collegiate match, 15th-ranked Lopez didn't have any problems winning 6-1, 6-0 at third singles. The other two ranked Lady Cougars also recorded wins as 27th-ranked Tobar won 6-3, 6-1 at fourth singles and 33rd-ranked Leon was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at the fifth spot. To cap off the singles sweep, Tadijin won 6-1, 6-0 at sixth singles.
Columbus State will open the Cooper Creek Tennis Center on Wednesday hosting Shorter. The match is set to begin at 2 p.m.
Singles
1. Giorgia Vitale (CSU) def. Laura Dean (AU) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1
2. Kirsa Utech (CSU) def. Rebecca Bruning (AU) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
3. #15 Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Delaney Wiggins (AU) 61, 6-0
4. #27 Camila Tobar (CSU) def. Ivey Welborn (AU) 6-3, 6-1
5. #33 Beatriz Leon (CSU) def. Jacqueline Olivia (AU) 6-1, 6-2
6. Olivera Tadijin (CSU) def. Gabrielle Dacaba (AU) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Leon/Lopez (CSU) def. Dean/Bruning (AU) 8-6
2. Tobar/Vitael (CSU) def. Welborn/Jennifer Holcombe (AU) 8-0
3. Wiggins/Olivia (AU) def. Utech/Tadijin (CSU) 8-6
