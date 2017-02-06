CSU men’s tennis takes care of Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. – The sixth-ranked Columbus State University men's tennis team recorded another sweep Saturday, blanking Anderson 9-0. The non-conference match took place at the AU Tennis Complex in Anderson, S.C.
The Cougars handed Anderson (4-1) its first defeat of the season as CSU improved to 2-0 on the young season.
In doubles play, CSU recorded all three victories, but got first doubles due to a forfeit. Matei Avram and Maciej Kierkus picked up a 8-3 victory at the second spot, while Shao-Yu Yu and Jorge Vargas took care of third doubles 8-5.
The Cougars didn't have much problem in singles recording all six victories by a comfortable margin. At the top spot, 17th-ranked KP Pannu dropped just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory. In the tightest singles match, 47th-ranked Zach Whaanga won the first set 7-5 and then easily handled the second set 6-1. Paul Sprengelmeijer won his match at the third spot 6-3, 6-4. Yu easily handled fourth singles 6-2, 6-1, while Avram won at the fifth position 6-1, 6-0. Just playing the first to eight games at sixth, Vargas won 8-1 to cap off the sweep.
Columbus State will open the Cooper Creek Tennis Center on Wednesday hosting Shorter. The match is set to begin at 2 p.m.
Singles
1. #17 KP Pannu (CSU) def. Ignacio Bidegain (AU) 6-0, 6-1
2. #47 Zach Whaanga (CSU) def. Nicolas Ascarrunz (AU) 7-5, 6-1
3. Paul Sprengelmeijer (CSU) def. Juan Carracedo (AU) 6-3, 6-4
4. Shao-Yu Yu (CSU) def. Jeffrey Dayton (AU) 6-2, 6-1
5. Matei Avram (CSU) def. Preston Morpeth (AU) 6-1, 6-0
6. #39 Jorge Vargas (CSU) def. Ramiro Urreta (AU) 8-1
Doubles
1. #16 Pannu/Whaanga (CSU) def. Bidegain/Dayton (AU) 4-2, retired
2. Avram/Maciej Kierkus (CSU) def. Ascarrunz/Morpeth (AU) 8-3
3. Vargas/Yu (CSU) def. Carracedo/Jerry Price (AU) 8-5
