They owed 'em one: Edelman collects on crazy catch for Pats

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day Pause

2:11 Columbus High soccer players comment on their university selections

2:51 Columbus High soccer players to play for CSU, Alabama and West Point

0:35 Fans have plenty to cheer about as Falcons rack up the points against the Patriots

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget

0:31 Synovus puts spotlight on customer in 'Chase' online ad for Super Bowl

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers