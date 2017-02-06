CSU softball splits games against Shorter, Lee

COLUMBUS – Wrapping up the PBC/GSC Southern Softball Showdown, the Columbus State University softball team earned a split on Sunday at South Commons.
The Lady Cougars dropped the opening game 7-2 against Shorter before downing Lee 10-7 in the nightcap.
“I was happy with the way we bounced back today,” head coach Brad Huskisson said. “We were unable to get the big hit in the first game, but we shook it off and responded in the second.”
Columbus State will be back in action on Friday in its home opener. The Lady Cougars will take on Emmanuel with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
Game One
Columbus State (3-1) found another hot start in Sunday’s opener, plating its only two runs in the top of the first inning.
Calli Star singled with one down in the frame and McKenzie Fagioli brought her all the way around with a triple to left-centerfield. On the play, the throw from the centerfield bounced into the Shorter dugout allowing Fagioli to score the second run.
The game held at 2-0 until the bottom of the third when the Hawks broke through. A one-out error followed by a triple cut the Lady Cougar lead in half. CSU starter Harley Dawson was able to work out of the jam though, getting back-to-back groundouts to keep the lead.
Shorter finally grabbed the lead in the fourth, getting a bases-clearing double to surge in front 4-2. The Hawks then tacked on three more runs in the fifth to reach the final margin.
CSU had its chances throughout the game, leaving seven runners in scoring position and 10 on overall.
Dawson (0-1) allowed four runs in four innings of work, however none of the runs were earned.
Fagioli had a 3-for-4 showing to lead the CSU offense.
Game Two
Like in game one, it was the Lady Cougars that struck first. Keeli Waugh led off the game with a towering home run over the left field wall.
CSU’s offense exploded in the third, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring six runs. Elizabeth Perdue and Johanna Beyer had run-scoring singles, while the big blow came on Savanna Turvy’s three-run home run.
Lee put a pair of runs on the board in the third, but the Lady Cougars answered back with one swing in the fifth. Kia Smith started the inning with a single and Perdue then crushed one beyond the left field wall.
The margin closed in the bottom half of the fifth, as the Lady Flames touched the plate five times to get right back within two.
Columbus State had the answer again though. Three singles loaded the bases with one out and Turvy coaxed a walk to bring home CSU’s final run.
Peyton Sorrells (2-0) earned the victory after allowing four runs over four innings in the circle. Allie Kelly and Darby Demarest closed it out.
Comments