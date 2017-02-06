Sports

February 6, 2017 9:22 PM

Kiss caps Quinnipiac's rally with game-winner at 1.9 seconds

The Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Peter Kiss scored six of his 18 points in the final 1:08 and nailed the go-ahead basket with 1.9 seconds left to lift Quinnipiac over Fairfield 73-71 on Monday night.

Kiss drove to the left side of the lane where he pulled up from about six feet for the game-winner.

The Bobcats (10-14, 7-7 Metro) had not led for over 37 minutes until Kiss' free throws made it 69-67 with 1:08 to go. Tyler Nelson tied it at 69 and 71 for the Stags (11-11, 6-7), but Kiss, who also had 12 rebounds and five assists, answered each time.

Quinnipiac trailed by 14 early in the second half and cut it to a 65-all tie with 2:27 left after 11 straight points.

Daniel Harris and Mikey Dixon added 14 points each. Chaise Daniels had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Nelson had 29 points to lead Fairfield.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

View more video

Sports Videos