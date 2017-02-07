Sports

February 7, 2017 6:31 AM

Iniesta, Busquests fit for Barcelona match against Atletico

The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets have recovered from injury in time for the return leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique included both Spain players in his squad for Tuesday's match at Camp Nou.

Barcelona won the first leg 2-1 without either of its midfield mainstays.

A left-leg muscle injury sidelined Iniesta for five matches. The team won four and drew 1-1 at Real Betis in the Spanish league without him.

Busquets missed four matches after injuring a ligament in his right foot.

The defending champions will be without Brazil striker Neymar, who will serve a one-game suspension for accumulation of bookings.

