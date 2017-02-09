CSU women’s golf opens spring season in World Golf Invitational

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In its first tournament of the spring season, the Columbus State University women’s golf team wrapped up play at the World Golf Invitational on Monday. The tournament was played at the Slammer and Squire Course.
Columbus State carded rounds of 331 and 328 to finish 17th.
Barry captured the tournament crown with a 582 total. Florida Tech (589), Saint Leo (596), Nova Southeastern (599) and Lynn (599) rounded out the top five.
Anna Meleshkina turned in the top number for the Lady Cougars, carding rounds of 80 and 76 to finish 37th.
Courtney James and Bailey Hochgertle each shot 167 to tie for 80th.
Next up for the Lady Cougars is their annual home tournament at the Country Club of Columbus on Feb. 27-28.
