Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Feb. 7, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
1st Round, Region 4-A Tournament
Brookstone 62, Pacelli 13
Sam Grier led the way for Brookstone in a game that saw 12 different Cougars register points. Grier finished the game with 11 points.
Monday at Brookstone
PA
6
2
4
1
—
13
BR
15
14
19
24
—
62
PA (0-22, 0-17): Huff 6; Douglass 2; Jackson 2; Marks 2; Kempler 1
BR (12-13, 7-10): Sam Grier 11; AJ Harris 9; MJ Scott 9; Sutton Eggena 8; William Reaves 6; Trey Lingo 5; Jamie Sheek 3; Frank Waldrep 3; Charles Swift 2; Asim Ahmed 2; Walker Whittington 2; Joel Brown 2
NEXT: BR: vs Marion, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
