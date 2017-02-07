Sports

February 7, 2017 1:48 PM

Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Feb. 7, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

1st Round, Region 4-A Tournament

Brookstone 62, Pacelli 13

Sam Grier led the way for Brookstone in a game that saw 12 different Cougars register points. Grier finished the game with 11 points.

Monday at Brookstone

PA

6

2

4

1

13

BR

15

14

19

24

62

PA (0-22, 0-17): Huff 6; Douglass 2; Jackson 2; Marks 2; Kempler 1

BR (12-13, 7-10): Sam Grier 11; AJ Harris 9; MJ Scott 9; Sutton Eggena 8; William Reaves 6; Trey Lingo 5; Jamie Sheek 3; Frank Waldrep 3; Charles Swift 2; Asim Ahmed 2; Walker Whittington 2; Joel Brown 2

NEXT: BR: vs Marion, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

