CSU’s Caleb Kutsche named Peach Belt’s Pitcher of the Week

AUGUSTA – After a stellar Opening Day start, Columbus State University baseball player Caleb Kutsche was named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
The weekly award is the second of Kutsche's career, also picking up the honor last February.
The senior right-hander was dominant over eight shutout innings of work, needing just 85 pitches in a 3-0 win over Erskine. Kutsche recorded six strikeouts, while walking just one and surrendering only four hits.
Kutsche helped set the tone for the Cougars, who won the first two games to capture the series against the Flying Fleet.
Columbus State will continue its pre-conference schedule against West Georgia on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Burger King Stadium.
