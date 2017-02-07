Sports

February 7, 2017 9:45 PM

Georgia Tech blows out Division II Tusculum 96-58

By MATT WINKELJOHN Associated Press
ATLANTA

Freshman Josh Okogie scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ben Lammers added 13 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots to help Georgia Tech overwhelm Division II Tusculum 96-58 on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets (14-10) were scarcely challenged by the Pioneers in a rare mid-winter, non-conference game. First-year Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner scheduled the game during his team's ACC bye because he prefers his team play twice a week.

Kendall Patterson led Tusculum with 21 points, making 6 of 9 3 pointers, but the rest of the Pioneers made a combined 14-of-53 shots (26.4 percent).

The Jackets didn't play with their usual defensive intensity in the first half, when Tusculum made 9 of 20 3-pointers, but Tech had a 24-0 scoring edge in the paint to take a 58-31 lead.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

View more video

Sports Videos