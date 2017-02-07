Sports

February 7, 2017 11:01 PM

Dayton holds off St. Joseph's 77-70 behind Pollard's 19 PTs

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

Kendall Pollard scored 19 points, Charles Cooke added 16 points and Dayton took control in the second half on its way to a 77-70 win against Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night.

Pollard's jumper put Dayton up 55-44 with 10:52 left. Following Jai Williams' dunk for the Hawks, Cooke hit a 3 and Xeyrius Williams added a jumper less than a minute later to put the Flyers up 60-46.

But St. Joseph's promptly went on a 17-6 run and closed to within 66-63 on Lamarr Kimble's 3 with 3:42 to play. Kimble scored nine points during the outburst, but the Hawks couldn't get closer. Williams countered with a layup and Scoochie Smith added a 3 to blunt the comeback.

Dayton (18-5, 9-2 Atlantic 10) pushed the pace and outscored St. Joseph's 18-2 in fast-break points.

Smith finished with 13 points and Williams had 11 for the Flyers.

Kimble led St. Joseph's (10-13, 3-8) with 25 points and 10 assists —his first career double-double — and Charlie Brown scored 17.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

View more video

Sports Videos