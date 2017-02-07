Sports

February 7, 2017 11:16 PM

Robinson FT lifts Texas Tech over TCU 62-61 in Big 12

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas

Alex Robinson made a free throw with 1.4 seconds left following a questionable foul call and TCU beat Texas Tech 62-61 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Big 12 teams trying to build their resumes for the NCAA Tournament.

Robinson made the first three throw after Keenan Evans was called for a foul as the ball went off Robinson's leg as he drove to the basket. The TCU guard missed the second, and Aaron Ross couldn't get off a length-of-the-court shot before the buzzer sounded.

Freshman Jaylen Fisher scored 17 points as the Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) won their third straight following a four-game losing streak.

Evans scored 20 points for the Red Raiders (16-8, 4-7) but missed a free throw with the score tied with 13 seconds left.

